Amit Shah to visit Rajouri today to review security situation in Jammu and Kashmir | DETAILS

Amit Shah to visit Rajouri today to review security situation in Jammu and Kashmir

Amit Shah's J&K visit: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday where he will be meeting the families of twin terror attacks victims.

According to reports, security has been beefed up in the region ahead of the Union Minister's visit. The officials said that multi-tier security arrangements have been made in the district's Dhangri hamlet where roads have been repaired and CCTV cameras installed.

Shah to review security situation in J&K

Meanwhile, Shah is also scheduled to hold a meeting to review the security situation in the valley which will be attended by senior officers of the Armed Forces and intelligence agencies.

In the Dhangri hamlet, the twin terror strikes had left seven members of the minority community - including two children - dead and fourteen others injured. The Union Home Minister will meet members of all three families who have suffered loss in the terrorist attack, officials said.

Security has been heightened in Rajouri district

They further informed that massive security arrangements have been put in place in Rajouri district ahead of the Union minister's visit and the entire Dhangri area of Rajouri has been turned into a restricted zone. Restrictions will also be put in place on normal movement of people on Friday morning till late afternoon hours, they said.

Officials said a multi-tier security cover has been put in place comprising of security personnel of the police and the CAPF, while troops of Indian Army will also guard the higher reaches.



