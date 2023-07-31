PM Modi thanks US for returning rare antiquities: List of stolen artefacts brought back to India since 2014

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PM Modi observes artifacts returned to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently stated in his monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat, that the United States of America has agreed to repatriate over 105 artefacts that had been stolen over the years. Notably, close to 230 artefacts have been brought back to the country since 2014.

List of artifacts brought back to India since 2014

Artifacts returned in 2023

An ancient idol of Lord Hanuman, dating to the late Chola period (14th-15th century) and stolen from a temple in Tamil Nadu, was traced abroad and returned to India recently an official said. The artifact was handed over to India on April 18, 2023 by Australia.

Artifacts returned in 2022

Scotland returned 7 artifacts that belonged to seveal regions across India in 2022. These included a ceremonial Indo-Persian sword from the 14th century and an 11th-century carved stone door jamb seized from a temple in Kanpur.

Artifacts returned in 2021

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, returned 15 artifacts. These included a ceramic pot from Chandraketugarh of belonging to the 1st century B.C.E, a stone bust of Kamadeva, the God of Love, from the second half of the 8th century C.E, a Svetambara enthroned Jina, with attendant Yaksha and Yakshi 11th century C.E among other things.

Artifacts returned between 2017 - 2020

As many as 36 artifacts were returned by Australia, US and the United Kingdom between this period. The recovered items included metal idols of Ram, Sita and Laxman, a stone sculpture of Nataraj, stone sculptures of Brahma and Brahamani, a Bodhisattva head, a ‘Dancing Shiva’, a metal Ganesh idol and a Sri Devi artifact from the Chola period.

Artifacts returned between 2014 to 2016

Several artifacts were handed over to India between 2014 and 2016, the initial period when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister. The repatriated artifacts included the Nataraja and the Ardhanariswara artifact in 2014 from Australia, the Parrot Lady artifact from Canada, the Mahisamardini from Germany while the Uma Parameshwari was returned by Singapore in 2015.

