US to return 105 trafficked artifacts to India following PM Modi's State visit

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu thank the US side for returning artefacts to India.

PM Modi US visit: As a follow-up to the historic State visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States in June, a repatriation ceremony for 105 trafficked antiquities handed over by the US side was held at the Indian Consulate in New York on Monday, the Consulate General of India informed.

"The antiquities will soon be transported to India. The 105 artifacts represent a wide geographical spread in terms of their origin in India. Around 50 artifacts relate to religious subjects (Hinduism, Jainism and Islam) and the rest are of cultural significance," the Consulate said.

Image Source : INDIA TVIndian artifacts in US to be returned back to India.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu thanked the US side, in particular Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg and his Anti-Trafficking Unit and the Homeland Security Investigation team for their stellar cooperation and support.

"105 Indian antiquities to return home! Delighted to attend a ceremony in NewYork this morning, marking the restitution of Indian artifacts following PM Modi's State Visit. Appreciate the cooperation extended by US in the protection & exchange of cultural property," Taranjit Singh Sandhu said.

"For the people of India, these were not just pieces of art but part of their living heritage and culture," said Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

ALSO READ | PM Modi set to inaugurate integrated terminal building at Port Blair airport tomorrow | Know its features

Latest India News