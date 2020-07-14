Tuesday, July 14, 2020
     
India COVID-19 cases cross 9 lakh-mark; 28,498 in 24 hours. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 9 lakh-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 9,06,752 including 3,11,565 active cases, 5,71,460 recovered and 23,727 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Tuesday.

New Delhi Updated on: July 14, 2020 10:37 IST
Coronavirus Cases in India, COVID19
Image Source : AP

Policemen wearing masks walk past a civic worker sanitizing a deserted road during a fresh lockdown imposed in Guwahati, Assam.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 9 lakh mark taking confirmed patients toll to 9,06,752, including 3,11,565 active cases, 5,71,460 recovered and 23,727 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, with 1,246 new coronavirus cases and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded a total tally of 1,13,740 cases and 3,411 deaths till Monday.

According to Delhi government's daily health bulletin, as many as 91,312 people have recovered, more than four times the number of active cases which stand at 19,017. A total of 1,344 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

On June 23, the city had witnessed the highest single-day peak of 3,947 cases, but the number has come down steadily since then despite the number of tests increasing.

Testing numbers in the city have also gone up since the commencement of rapid antigen tests last month. Over 3,860 RT-PCR and 8,311 rapid antigen Covid-19 tests were conducted on Monday.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 57 109 0 166
Andhra Pradesh 14274 16464 365 31103
Arunachal Pradesh 240 145 2 387
Assam 5876 10894 36 16806
Bihar 5482 12317 160 17959
Chandigarh 157 423 8 588
Chhattisgarh 996 3202 19 4217
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 226 268 1 495
Delhi 19017 91312 3411 113740
Goa 1026 1540 17 2583
Gujarat 10897 29770 2055 42722
Haryana 4984 16602 308 21894
Himachal Pradesh 292 940 11 1243
Jammu and Kashmir 4545 6095 187 10827
Jharkhand 1514 2351 33 3898
Karnataka 24576 16248 757 41581
Kerala 4032 4257 33 8322
Ladakh 146 946 1 1093
Madhya Pradesh 4336 13208 663 18207
Maharashtra 105935 144507 10482 260924
Manipur 656 970 0 1626
Meghalaya 250 66 2 318
Mizoram 82 151 0 233
Nagaland 505 340 0 845
Odisha 4412 9255 70 13737
Puducherry 665 785 18 1468
Punjab 2388 5586 204 8178
Rajasthan 5781 18630 525 24936
Sikkim 106 86 0 192
Tamil Nadu 48199 92567 2032 142798
Telangana 12177 23679 365 36221
Tripura 603 1475 2 2080
Uttarakhand 703 2856 49 3608
Uttar Pradesh 12972 24203 955 38130
West Bengal 11279 19213 956 31448
Cases being reassigned to states 2179     2179
Total# 311565 571460 23727 906752

