India COVID-19 cases cross 9 lakh-mark; 28,498 in 24 hours. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP Policemen wearing masks walk past a civic worker sanitizing a deserted road during a fresh lockdown imposed in Guwahati, Assam.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 9 lakh mark taking confirmed patients toll to 9,06,752, including 3,11,565 active cases, 5,71,460 recovered and 23,727 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, with 1,246 new coronavirus cases and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded a total tally of 1,13,740 cases and 3,411 deaths till Monday.

According to Delhi government's daily health bulletin, as many as 91,312 people have recovered, more than four times the number of active cases which stand at 19,017. A total of 1,344 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

On June 23, the city had witnessed the highest single-day peak of 3,947 cases, but the number has come down steadily since then despite the number of tests increasing.

Testing numbers in the city have also gone up since the commencement of rapid antigen tests last month. Over 3,860 RT-PCR and 8,311 rapid antigen Covid-19 tests were conducted on Monday.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 57 109 0 166 Andhra Pradesh 14274 16464 365 31103 Arunachal Pradesh 240 145 2 387 Assam 5876 10894 36 16806 Bihar 5482 12317 160 17959 Chandigarh 157 423 8 588 Chhattisgarh 996 3202 19 4217 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 226 268 1 495 Delhi 19017 91312 3411 113740 Goa 1026 1540 17 2583 Gujarat 10897 29770 2055 42722 Haryana 4984 16602 308 21894 Himachal Pradesh 292 940 11 1243 Jammu and Kashmir 4545 6095 187 10827 Jharkhand 1514 2351 33 3898 Karnataka 24576 16248 757 41581 Kerala 4032 4257 33 8322 Ladakh 146 946 1 1093 Madhya Pradesh 4336 13208 663 18207 Maharashtra 105935 144507 10482 260924 Manipur 656 970 0 1626 Meghalaya 250 66 2 318 Mizoram 82 151 0 233 Nagaland 505 340 0 845 Odisha 4412 9255 70 13737 Puducherry 665 785 18 1468 Punjab 2388 5586 204 8178 Rajasthan 5781 18630 525 24936 Sikkim 106 86 0 192 Tamil Nadu 48199 92567 2032 142798 Telangana 12177 23679 365 36221 Tripura 603 1475 2 2080 Uttarakhand 703 2856 49 3608 Uttar Pradesh 12972 24203 955 38130 West Bengal 11279 19213 956 31448 Cases being reassigned to states 2179 2179 Total# 311565 571460 23727 906752

