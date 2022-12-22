Srinagar shivers at minus 5.5 degrees Celsius as 'Chilla-i-Kalan' sets in

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tourists take selfies near the Dal Lake as the 40-days harshest winter period Chilla-i-Kalan begins, in Srinagar.

Kashmir Weather News: The Kashmir Valley is witnessing intense cold conditions as 'Chilla-i-Kalan', the 40-day harshest winter period, has started. Srinagar recorded its coldest night of the season recording minus 5.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. With the mercury plummeting, Srinagar's famous Dal Lake has also freezed.

South Kashmir's Avantipora was the coldest of the region recording minus 7.5 degrees Celsius. According to the weather department Pahalgam, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 6.8 degrees Celsius and was the coldest recorded place in the Valley.

It was also the coldest night of the season so far at the tourist resort. The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius. The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 5.1 degrees Celsius, while Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded minus 4.4 degrees Celsius, and Kokernag recorded a low of minus 3.3 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department has forecast mostly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir till December 24. There is possibility of rains or light snowfall in some parts of Kashmir around Christmas, it said.

The 'Chilla-i-Kalan' is the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to freezing of water bodies, including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the Valley.

The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall.

(With inputs from PTI)

