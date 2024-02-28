Srinagar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Srinagar Lok Sabha Election 2024

Srinagar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Srinagar is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. The Union Territory has five parliamentary seats. The Srinagar seat has the following Assembly segments Kangan, Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Zadibal, Eidgah, Khanyar, Habba Kadal, Amira Kadal, Sonawar, Batmaloo, Chadoora, Budgam, Beerwah, Khan Sahib and Charari Sharief. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) and Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) are the main parties in the constituency. JKNC leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah represented the Srinagar constituency four times in 1980, 2009, 2017 and 2019. Abdullah won the 2017 bypoll necessitated after the resignation of JKNC's sitting MP Tariq Hameed Karra from the party.

Srinagar Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 12,94,671 voters in the Srinagar constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 6,67,593 voters were male and 6,27,052 were female voters. 26 voters belonged to the third gender. 466 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Srinagar in 2019 was 744 (729 were men and 15 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Srinagar constituency was 12,07,230. Out of this, 6,31,520 voters were male and 5,75,702 were female voters. 8 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 37 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Srinagar in 2014 was 275 (217 were men and 58 were women).

Srinagar 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah won the seat with a margin of 70,050 votes. He was polled 1,06,750 votes with a vote share of 57.13%. He defeated JKPDP candidate Aga Syed Mohsin who got 36,700 votes (19.64%). JKPC candidate Irfan Raza Ansari stood third with 28,773 votes (15.40%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,86,832.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, JKPDP candidate Tariq Hameed Karra won the seat. He was polled 1,57,923 votes with a vote share of 50.58%. JKNC leader Farooq Abdullah got 1,15,643 votes (37.04%) and was the runner-up. Karra defeated Abdullah by a margin of 42,280 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 3,12,212. Independent candidate Aga Syed Mohsin came third with 16,050 votes (5.14%) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Fayaz Ahmad Bhat received 4,467 votes (1.43%).

Srinagar Past Winners

Farooq Abdullah (JKNC): 2009

Omar Abdullah (JKNC): 2004

Omar Abdullah (JKNC): 1999

Omar Abdullah (JKNC): 1998

Ghulam Mohammad Mir (Congress): 1996

Mohammad Shafi Bhat (JKNC): 1989

Abdul Rashid Kabuli (JKNC): 1984

Farooq Abdullah (JKNC): 1980

Akbar Jahan Begam (JKNC): 1977

Shamim Ahmad Shamim (Independent): 1971

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 1,566 voters (0.84%) opted for NOTA in the Srinagar constituency. In 2014, 4,979 voters (1.59%) opted for NOTA in the Srinagar constituency.

Srinagar Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 1,86,832 or 14.43%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 3,12,212 or 25.86%.

Srinagar Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on April 18 in the Srinagar constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 30 in Srinagar.

Srinagar Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,716 polling stations in the Srinagar constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,546 polling stations in the Srinagar constituency.