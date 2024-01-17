SpiceJet says flights in THESE cities will get affected due to poor visibility on Jan 18

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL PIC SpiceJet says flight services likely to be affected in some cities due to poor visibility

Low-cost airline SpiceJet on Wednesday said departures and arrivals of flights in Delhi, Amritsar, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Patna, Bagdogra, Darbhanga, Guwahati and Kolkata will get affected due to inclement weather causing poor visibility on January 18.

"Due to the expected poor visibility in Delhi (DEL), Amritsar (ATQ), Varanasi (VNS), Gorakhpur (GOP), Patna (PAT), Bagdogra (IXB), Darbhanga (DBR), Guwahati (GAU), and Kolkata (CCU), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected," the airline added.

SpiceJet passenger gets stuck in aircraft lavatory mid-air

Meanwhile, SpiceJet also made headlines today after a flyer got stuck in the aircraft lavatory. A SpiceJet passenger was stuck inside an aircraft lavatory for around an hour due to malfunctioning of the door lock.

The incident occurred onboard the flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru on Tuesday, and the airline is providing a full refund to the passenger, according to a SpiceJet spokesperson.

An official said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is looking into the incident. The airline has apologised for the inconvenience caused to the passenger.

Soon after landing at the Bengaluru airport, an engineer opened the lavatory door and the passenger came out. Details about the passenger could not be immediately ascertained.

"On 16 January, a passenger unfortunately got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru, while the aircraft was airborne, due to a malfunction in the door lock.

"Throughout the journey, our crew provided assistance and guidance to the passenger. Upon arrival, an engineer opened the lavatory door, and the passenger received immediate medical support," the spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

The spokesperson also said the passenger is being provided a full refund.

Meanwhile, there have been complaints from passengers about not getting ticket refunds for flights that were cancelled in December.

When asked about the complaints, a SpiceJet spokesperson said all refunds against flights cancelled in December 2023 or before that have been processed by the airline.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Expect Indian economy to grow 7 per cent in FY25: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das