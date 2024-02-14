Sonia Gandhi to file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls from Rajasthan today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi at Parliament House complex during the Budget session in New Delhi.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is poised to make her Rajya Sabha debut by filing her nomination papers from Rajasthan in the upcoming polls to the Upper House, party sources revealed on Tuesday. With just two months left before the Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi will file her nomination papers in Jaipur on Wednesday. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, along with her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are expected to accompany her.

Transition to Rajya Sabha

Gandhi, who previously represented Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha, has decided not to contest the next general election. Having served as a five-term Lok Sabha MP since 1999, she aimed to transition to the Rajya Sabha for the first time.

Election dynamics

With 56 Rajya Sabha members from 15 states retiring in April, the election for these seats is scheduled for February 27. The Congress is well-positioned to secure one of the three Rajasthan seats up for grabs.

Continuity in the Gandhi legacy

Following former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's completion of his six-year tenure, Sonia Gandhi's entry will mark the continuation of the Gandhi family's representation in the Upper House. She will follow in the footsteps of her mother-in-law, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi's prospects

Amid speculation regarding Sonia Gandhi's successor in Rae Bareli, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's potential candidacy remains undecided. Although she may contest from Amethi, previously held by Rahul Gandhi, the party's final decision is pending.