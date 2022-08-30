Sonali Phogat death: Goa CM hands over confidential report to Haryana govt; says 'chargesheet soon'

Highlights I am satisfied with the investigation done by our police team, Goa CM Pramod Sawant said

Five people have so far been arrested in the death mystery of Sonali Phogat

Curlies Beach Shack in Anjuna, where Sonali Phogat partied hours before her death, has been sealed

Sonali Phogat death: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said a confidential report in connection with the murder case of BJP leader Sonali Phogat has been sent to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Sawant also said a chargesheet in the case will be filed soon.

"We've sent the confidential report to Haryana CM. I am satisfied with the investigation done by our police team. Five people have been arrested. Soon chargesheet will be filed," the Goa chief minister said.

On sealing Curlies Beach Shack in Anjuna, where Sonali Phogat partied hours before her death on August 23, the chief minister said, "We have been given instructions to seal it. So as per DGP's instructions, it has been sealed."

Earlier on Monday, Sawant said that if the need arises, the Sonali Phogat murder case will be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sonali Phogat death: Haryana writes to Goa govt for CBI probe

On Monday, the Haryana government had written to the Goa government requesting it to recommend a CBI probe into the murder case of Sonali Phogat.

CM Khattar had assured Sonali Phogat's family that his government will write to the Goa government in this regard.

Phogat's family has levelled serious allegations that ''big names'' can also be involved in the murder case.

Sonali Phogat death case

Sonali Phogat, 42, was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23.

Her post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on the body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case.

Earlier, Goa Police had said that Sonali Phogat was forcibly drugged by her two associates who are now arrested after being named as accused in the case.

The two accused- Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh - have been arrested and further investigations are on, the Goa Police said.

The Goa Police arrested two more persons - Edwin Nunes and suspected drug peddler Dattprashad Gaonkar - in connection with the case, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jivba Dalvi said on Saturday.

The police said that the investigation revealed that the drugs were supplied by a person named Dattaprasad Gaonkar who was working as a room boy in Hotel Grand Leoney Resort in Anjuna where the accused persons and the deceased were staying.

