Singhu border LIVE Updates: Nihang Sarabjit Singh surrenders, to be produced in court today

A day after the gruesome killing of a man at the Singhu border, Sarabjit Singh, a member of the Nihang community will be produced before a court in Sonipat today. Singh had surrendered to the police and claimed responsibility for the barbaric killing of a man at the farmers’ protest in Kundli near the Delhi-Haryana border. Sources said Singh's father Kashmir Singh has also been arrested from Sonipat. The deceased, Lakhbir Singh, was a labourer from Cheema Khurd village in Punjab's Tarn Taran and aged around 35 years. In a video clip that surfaced on social media, some Nihangs were seen standing around the injured man with his severed left hand close to his head. The group could be heard accusing him of desecrating a Sikh holy book. An FIR was registered under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
