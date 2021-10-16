Singhu border LIVE Updates: Nihang Sarabjit Singh surrenders, to be produced in court today

The Congress has said it was the government's responsibility to investigate the lynching of a man at a farmers' protest site near the Delhi-Haryana border, while the BJP asserted that in the name of farmers, the "anarchists" behind these protests, need to be exposed.

Asked about the incident, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "We saw it on social media, don't know the details yet. There is no place at all whatsoever for violence anywhere in the country."

"This country is and must be governed by the rule of law. It is the government's responsibility to get deep into this, investigate and let the law take its course," he said.

Another Congress leader Salman Anees Soz said the "gruesome murder" at the Singhu border, between Delhi-Haryana, is shocking and condemnable.

"Hope the perpetrators are quickly brought to justice. But there will now be an attempt to paint all protesters as killers. Just watch how low government supporters will go," he said in a tweet.