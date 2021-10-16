Saturday, October 16, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Singhu border LIVE Updates: Nihang Sarabjit Singh surrenders, to be produced in court today
Live now

Singhu border LIVE Updates: Nihang Sarabjit Singh surrenders, to be produced in court today

In a video clip that surfaced on social media, some Nihangs were seen standing around the injured man with his severed left hand close to his head. The group is heard accusing him of desecrating a Sikh holy book.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 16, 2021 7:41 IST

A day after the gruesome killing of a man at the Singhu border, Sarabjit Singh, a member of the Nihang community will be produced before a court in Sonipat today. Singh had surrendered to the police and claimed responsibility for the barbaric killing of a man at the farmers’ protest in Kundli near the Delhi-Haryana border. Sources said Singh's father Kashmir Singh has also been arrested from Sonipat. The deceased, Lakhbir Singh, was a labourer from Cheema Khurd village in Punjab's Tarn Taran and aged around 35 years. In a video clip that surfaced on social media, some Nihangs were seen standing around the injured man with his severed left hand close to his head. The group could be heard accusing him of desecrating a Sikh holy book. An FIR was registered under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Also Read | Who are Nihangs, the group behind Lakhbir Singh's chilling murder at Singhu border? Explained

Latest India News

Live updates : Singhu Border

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 16, 2021 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Singhu Border LIVE: Congress says govt's responsibility to investigate

    The Congress has said it was the government's responsibility to investigate the lynching of a man at a farmers' protest site near the Delhi-Haryana border, while the BJP asserted that in the name of farmers, the "anarchists" behind these protests, need to be exposed.

    Asked about the incident, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "We saw it on social media, don't know the details yet. There is no place at all whatsoever for violence anywhere in the country."

    "This country is and must be governed by the rule of law. It is the government's responsibility to get deep into this, investigate and let the law take its course," he said.

    Another Congress leader Salman Anees Soz said the "gruesome murder" at the Singhu border, between Delhi-Haryana, is shocking and condemnable.

    "Hope the perpetrators are quickly brought to justice. But there will now be an attempt to paint all protesters as killers. Just watch how low government supporters will go," he said in a tweet.

  • Oct 16, 2021 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Singhu Border LIVE: Farmers' protest taken over by criminals, says Dushyant Gautam

    Punjab BJP in-charge and national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam has alleged that farmers' protest has been taken over by some criminals and said increasing crime incidents at their protest sites show they are functioning like Taliban.

    "The farmers' protest has been taken over by some criminals. In the past, a woman was raped and murdered. With the number of increasing crime incidents at the farmers' protest site, it seems they are functioning like Taliban and spreading extremism in the country," Gautam said.

    He also questioned the Congress party's silence on the issue. He said, "The Congress party was on its toes when the Lakhimpur Kheri violence occurred because there is BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. While in Rajasthan, several Dalits were attacked but Congress party is silent on that issue."

  • Oct 16, 2021 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Singhu Border LIVE: No place for violence in our movement, says Rakesh Tikait

    Rakesh Tikait has said there is no place for violence in their movement and demanded that the culprit behind the incident should be punished.

    "SKM has already issued its statement over the Singhu border incident. There is no place for violence in our movement. Let the law do its work and the guilty should be punished."

    "This incident has nothing to with our movement. We have been doing a peaceful agitation for 11 months against the three farm laws. We will continue our protest till the government fulfil our demands to repeal those laws," Tikait said.

  • Oct 16, 2021 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Singhu Border LIVE: Sarabjit Singh to be produced in court today

    Sarabjit Singh, a member of the Nihang community will be produced before a court in Sonipat today. Singh had surrendered to the police and claimed responsibility for the barbaric killing of a man at the farmers’ protest in Kundli near the Delhi-Haryana border. 

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News