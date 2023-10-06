Sikkim flash floods: Death count rises to 19, searches on for 103 missing people

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Army personnel during restoration work after flash floods, in North Sikkim district.

Sikkim flash floods: The flash flood in Sikkim has wreaked havoc as the death count mounted to 19 on Friday, said the State Disaster Management Authority. Teams of Army and NDRF are working their way through slushy earth and fast-flowing water in the Teesta river basin and downstream north Bengal for the third day in search of those who were swept away and are still missing. A total of 103 people remained missing after a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim in the early hours of Wednesday triggered the flash flood.

22,034 people affected due to calamity

Earlier on Thursday the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) had informed that at least 2,011 people have been rescued so far, while the calamity has affected 22,034 people.

Over 3,000 tourists stranded in Sikkim

According to estimates, over 3,000 tourists, including foreigners, are stuck in various parts of Sikkim. According to an official, the Indian Army activated their telecommunication facility and got many tourists to speak to their worried family members. The evacuation of the stranded tourists was a priority and it has been decided to airlift them up to Mangan, from where they will be brought to Sikkim by road.

CM Prem Singh Tamang took stock of situation

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang visited Singtam, one of the worst affected areas, and took stock of the situation. "Our dedicated teams are working day and night to address the immediate concerns and challenges posed by this calamity. I urge the administration, local authorities, all organisations, and individuals to join hands in a spirit of solidarity and cooperation.

Together, we can make a significant difference in providing relief to those affected and rebuilding our communities," he said.

The chief minister wrote to the prime minister, and sought necessary support, especially for areas that needed immediate intervention, officials said.

Damages due to calamity

The flood destroyed 11 bridges in the state, of which eight bridges were washed away in Mangan district alone. Two bridges were destroyed in Namchi and one in Gangtok. Water pipelines, sewage lines and 277 houses, both kuchcha and concrete, have been destroyed in the four affected districts.

(with inputs from PTI)

Latest India News