Sikkim: Amit Shah approves release of Rs 44.8 crore to provide relief to flood-hit people

Sikkim: The death count due to flash flood in Sikkim has mounted to 21 and searches are on for 103 missing people. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the release of Rs 44.8 crore to provide relief to flood-hit people. The aid will be released as an advance amount from the central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to Sikkim. With this, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) to make an assessment of damages caused due to a Glacial Lake outburst Flood (GLOF) leading to a surge in flows in the Teesta river causing a flash flood in Sikkim on October 4.

According to an official statement, Amit Shah has approved the release of both instalments of the SDRF's central share to Sikkim, amounting to Rs 44.8 crore. It is worth mentioning that the Centre has assured the Sikkim government of all possible help.

The central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is standing shoulder to shoulder with Sikkim, the statement said. Based on the IMCT's assessment, additional central assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) will be approved for Sikkim, in accordance with the laid-down procedure.

The Centre is providing full support to the Sikkim government by mobilising timely logistics resources to supplement its efforts to deal with the situation effectively. The logistics support provided includes the deployment of adequate teams of the NDRF, Indian Air Force helicopters and Army personnel, along with necessary search-and-rescue equipment.

Further, technical teams from the ministries of power, telecommunications and roads, highways and transport are assisting for a timely restoration of the damaged infrastructure and communication network in the state, the statement said.

