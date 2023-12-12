Tharoor slams LDF govt over 'assault' on Kerala Governor's car by SFI activists, ‘disgraceful behaviour…’

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday (December 12) hit out at the LDF government in Kerala after the activists of Students Federation of India allegedly attacked Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s car , and said that the police under the Communist rule have been complicit in the ruling party's worst excesses. The Governor had on Monday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of “conspiring” to hurt him physically. His scathing accusation came after his vehicle was allegedly hit by activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the CPI(M), while he was on his way to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to leave for Delhi.

Tagging a news report on the incident, Tharoor said, "Disgraceful behaviour by SFI goons in blocking @KeralaGovernor Shri Arif Mohd Khan Sahib's car yesterday and assaulting his vehicle. His fury is entirely understandable."

"The police under Communist rule have been agents of lawlessness, complicit in the ruling party's worst excesses. They allowed an assault on the Governor while allowing the manhandling of peaceful student demonstrators against the CM. Shameful," the Congress MP added.

Khan, who was visibly furious, got out of the car and told the media that Vijayan 'conspired' to send people to hurt him physically.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) also known as Left Front (Kerala) is an alliance of left-wing political parties in the state.

Though the Congress is opposed to the LDF in Kerala, it has an understanding with Left parties for the Lok Sabha polls as part of the INDIA bloc.

Kerala Governor's allegations

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan accused the CM of conspiring to physically harm him.

Khan said, "Today the 'gundas' are trying to rule the roads of Thiruvananthapuram. When they came, I stopped my car and I got down (from my car). Why did they flee?... Because I do not wish to be pressurised by their tactics, therefore they are trying to threaten me... They hit my car from both sides... Will they allow anyone to come near the car of the CM? Police knew them but what can the police do when the CM is directing them... It is the CM, he is conspiring and he is sending these people to hurt me physically... The collapse of the constitutional machinery cannot be allowed..."

This incident, which took place while the governor was en route to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to leave for New Delhi, has ignited a political firestorm in the state.

(With PTI inputs)

