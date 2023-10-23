Tharoor slams trolls after cropped photo with Mahua Moitra circulates on social media, calls it cheap politics

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and TMC leader Mahua Moitra

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has called it 'cheap politics' after a cropped photo of him with TMC MP Mahua Moitra started circulating on social media.

"This is just cheap politics. It was the birthday party of that child. Well, she is not a child, but for me, she is like one. That MP is around 20 years younger to me," the Congress MP said.

Tharoor further said that he was present at Moitra's birthday party which was attended by other people including his sister.

"It was her birthday party, in which around 15 people, including my sister, participated. Instead of showing the full image, they are spreading the cropped one," the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.

Amid all this, Moitra had earlier said that she was "most amused" to see some personal photos of her being circulated on social media by "the BJP's troll sena".

"I like green dress better on me than white blouse. And why bother cropping -- show rest of the folks at dinner as well. Bengal's women live a life. Not a lie," she had posted on social media platform X.

PTI

