Ram Mandir: Sharad Pawar declines January 22 invite, says will go for ‘darshan’ after 'Pran Pratishtha'

Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratistha': Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has declined the invitation for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, stating that he plans to visit for darshan after the event and once the construction is complete.

In a letter written to the General Secretary Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai, Pawar conveyed his appreciation for the invite. "I'm very happy to receive the invitation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony to held in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024," Pawar stated in his letter.

"Maryada Purushottam Sri Ram is a symbol of worship and devotion of crores of devotees in and across India. The devotees across the country are excited about the ceremony and are reaching the temple in large numbers. The joy of the historic celebrations will reach me through them," he said.

'Will visit Ayodhya after January 22'

NCP chief said he plans to visit the temple during his scheduled visit to Ayodhya after January 22, and by then, the construction of the temple will be completed.

"The darshan of Shri Ram Lalla can be done peacefully and with devotion after the ceremonies are over on January 22. I have a scheduled visit to Ayodhya, and at that time I will have the darshan of Shri Ram Lalla, by then the construction of the temple will also be completed," Pawar said.

"I once again express my gratitude for the invitation and convey my best wishes for the success of the ceremony," he added.

Earlier, Sharad Pawar took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not receiving an invitation to the ceremony. He expressed difficulty in understanding whether the party was utilizing the issue for religious or political purposes.

Several opposition leaders declined Ram Mandir's invitation

Earlier this month, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav turned down the invitation to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Akhilesh did say that he would visit the temple with his family at a later date.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and a host of Congress bigwigs including national president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and the party's Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury--have already turned down the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic Ram Temple will be held on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on Tuesday, a week before the main ceremony.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

Prime Minister Modi has started an 11-day special ritual in the run-up to the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala at the temple at Ayodhya.

The auspicious Praan-Pratistha of the Ram Lalla will be held on the upcoming Paush Shukla Kurmadwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, falling on January 22 in the Vikram Samvat 2080 calendar. Following all the Shaastriya (scriptural) protocols, the programme of Praan-Pratistha will be held in the 'Abhijeet Muhurta' in the afternoon.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.

