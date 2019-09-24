Separate medical university to be set up in Bihar

Image Source : PTI Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi

Bihar government will set up a separate medical university to boost medical education in the state.

Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday said that in order to boost medical education in the state the government is planning to set up a separate 'medical science university'.

He said Rs 9,622 crore has been earmarked as Health department's budget for 2019-20 which is 23 per cent more than the previous year.

Addressing a function here marking the first anniversary of the Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, he said that Rs 92 crore has been spent on the treatment of 93,448 people under the scheme in the state whereas Rs 7,500 crore has been spent on the treatment of 4,455 lakh people under the scheme in the country.

He said 712 hospitals in Bihar and 16,027 hospitals in the country have been enrolled under the scheme and 27.87 lakh golden cards have been given to people in Bihar.

He also added that the process to set up 11 new medical colleges have begun in the state and the medical college building in Madhepura will be ready by November this year, whereas hospitals in Purnia and Chapra are under construction with estimated cost of Rs 365 crore and Rs 425 crore respectively.

