JusticeForNimrita trends after Hindu girl's murder in Pakistan

The family of Pakistani Hindu girl, Nimrita Kumari, who was found dead her hostel room under mysterious circumstances on Monday, has refuted the postmortem report and alleged she was murdered. However, the autopsies report of Nimrita Kumari state she had committed suicide.

Nimrita Kumari, a final-year student of Bibi Asifa Dental College in Larkana district and a social activist, was found lying on a cot by her friends on Monday with a rope tied to her neck. Her room was locked from inside.

Nimrita's brother Vishal Chandrani, who is also a doctor, revealed startling details about the perplexing death of his sister, alleging she was murdered.

"I can tell that she was murdered as she has marks on her hands and on her neck," he said.

Dr Chandrani, a medical consultant at Dow Medical College, Karachi, said the marks around Kumari’s neck suggested she was killed brutally, according to Geo News.

"I have seen my sister's body and all evidence on it point towards murder," Dr Chandrani revealed. He also said that the hospital authorities say Kumari hanged herself from the ceiling fan using a dupatta. "Even the fan that she reportedly hung herself from is intact," he added.

He demanded reports from an independent medical institute.

"I demand that a judicial committee be constituted and adequate investigations be done to probe the matter, otherwise there will be no deterrence for people who get away with murder," Dr Chandrani added.

Widespread protests erupted across the country after Nimrita's mysterious death. #JusticeForNimrita trends on social media.

Chandni was laid to rest in her hometown in Ghotki on Tuesday. The Hindu community in Mirpur Mathelo shut down their businesses and shops to mourn her death and register their protest. Social media users also demanded an investigation into her death, Dawn newspaper reported.

