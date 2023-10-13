Man opens fire inside coach of Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

An argument over a seat in Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express escalated to a height that a 41-year-old man allegedly opened fire inside the coach, a railway official informed. The accused is a retired army personel who has been arrested now.

The incident happened around 9:45 pm on Thursday inside B-7 coach when the train was between Dhanbad and Gomoh stations.

Speaking about the incident, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Dhanbad rail division), Amresh Kumar, said, "The man, identified as Harvinder Singh, is being interrogated. Prima facie, it appears that he was in an inebriated state when he opened fire."

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) official said that the accused had a ticket for Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express but by mistake he boarded the Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani, following which there was an argument in the train.

Ther 41-year-old had an argument over the seat with the coach attendant when he allegedly fired from his revolver.

His weapon was seized by the RPF personnel and arrested him at Koderma railway station.

