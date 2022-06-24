Samajwadi Party leader calls Manipuri child activist 'foreign tourist' | Know what happens next

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @MANISHJAGAN Manipur child environmental activist, Licipriya Kangujam.

Samajwadi Party leader Manish Jagan Agrawal in an embarrassing incident mistook a Manipuri child activist as a foreigner and attacked the ruling BJP. The activist and others schooled him on Twitter.

Licypriya Kangujam posted a photograph of her standing amid a plastic dump with the Taj Mahal in the background. She was holding a placard that read, " Behind the beauty of Taj Mahal is plastic pollution".

SP's digital media coordinator, Manish Jagan Agrawal attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government using the picture.

Later, Licypriya replied to the Agrawal while sharing his tweet. She wrote, Hello Sir, I'm a proud Indian. I'm not a foreigner."

Kangujam is one of the youngest global climate activists. From meeting Greta Thunberg to standing outside the Indian parliament and urging PM Modi to pass the climate change law, she is doing all it takes for a healthy and sustainable future.

This is how netizens reacted

Commenting on Agrawal's post a Twitter user called the incident shameful.

Another said, “LoL.. These are representatives of people from the opposition in India,” reacted one person.

Another user wrote, "When you are unaware of something it is better to keep quiet."

