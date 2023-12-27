Sam Pitroda stirs controversy ahead of Ram Temple grand opening, says country on wrong path

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Overseas Congress Chairman Sam Pitroda along with Rahul Gandhi during a public event.

Sam Pitroda, chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, has said it seems like the country is on the wrong path as it's just talking about Ram Mandir and lighting Diyas (earthen lamps) as national issues and this is something which bothers him. Pitroda also questioned PM Modi on visiting temples.

"The election of 2024 is going to decide the destiny of the country. It is going to decide the path that India takes in the future. And I am worried about it," Sam Pitroda said in an interview with ANI.

"I'm worried about it because too much importance is given to religion. I see that democracy is being undermined. When the Prime Minister of a country for 10 years does not give a press conference. That bothers me. When the Prime Minister has no problem, giving name to a national stadium in his own name. While he's alive, that bothers me. So there are signals I'm getting. Which says we are in the wrong direction. When a nation is involved in Ram Temple. That bothers me. To me, religion is a personal thing. Don't confuse it with the national agenda," he said.

"The national agenda should focus on education, employment, growth, economy, inflation, health, environment, and pollution. This is not how you build a modern nation... I don't care what religion you practice. I have to respect you for who you are. And not what religion you follow. I'm not gonna dictate what you eat, or what you pray for, That's your personal freedom. And when the entire nation is hung up on Ram Temple and Ram Janmabhoomi. It really upsets me and bothers me... Religion is something very personal. Don't nationalize it. Don't use it for political gains. A Prime Minister is spending time in temples all the time. It bothers me. I would rather have him go to schools, libraries and scientific institutions and not visit lots of temples...," the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress added.

Sam Pitroda questions EVM

Questioning the credibility of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Sam Pitroda said, "The answer is yes, mainly because of VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) is introduced, attached, working and it makes the electronic machine not a standalone machine. There is a report of the Citizen's Commission on election. If you read the report you will know how serious this issue is. This report has been signed by 6,500 citizens... There is a mistrust because of this VVPAT..."

