Mamata Banerjee not to attend Ram Mandir's grand opening in Ayodhya on January 22, say sources

Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee with party MPs in New Delhi.

Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been invited for the Ram Temple's 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22 in Ayodhya, is not likely to attend the event, PTI quoted sources.

According to sources, Mamata Banerjee or any TMC representative, are unlikely to attend Ram Mandir's grand inauguration next month. However, no official statement has been issued by the TMC or Mamata Banerjee on attending the event.

But sources close to the party have said that they are wary of being drawn into the ruling BJP's political narrative.

All chief ministers and leading opposition leaders have been invited for the Ram Temple grand opening on January 22.

Sitaram Yechury, invited for Ram Temple event, says won't attend

The CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury will not be attending Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya. The decision in this regard was announced in a statement issued by the party’s politburo.

“The CPI(M) General Secretary Comrade Sitaram Yechury has received an invitation to attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The CPI(M) policy has been to respect religious beliefs and safeguard the right of every individual to pursue their belief. It believes that religion is a personal choice not to be converted into an instrument for political gain. Therefore, we will not be attending the ceremony,” the politburo statement read.

In the statement, the party politburo has stated that it is most unfortunate that the BJP and RSS have converted a religious ceremony into a State-sponsored event directly involving the Prime Minister, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and other Government functionaries.

“A fundamental principle of governance in India as reiterated by the Supreme Court is that the State in India, under the Constitution should have no religious affiliation. This is being violated by the ruling regime in the organisation of the event,” the politburo statement read.

With inputs from IANS

