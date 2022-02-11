Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mughal Gardens to open for public from tomorrow | Check timings, how to book online and more

Eleven varieties of tulips in six colors, 138 kinds of roses, over 20 types of creepers and 70 different seasonal plants are awaiting the visitors at the annual 'Udyanotsav' at Mughal Gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan that will be opened for public from February 12.

The much-awaited winter-to-spring event of the national capital will be opened for the common public on all days from February 12 till March 16 except Mondays.

Earlier on Thursday morning, President Ram Nath Kovind, opened the annual 'Udyanostsav' at the Mughal Gardens that is spread over 15 acres complete with geometrical pattern.

The main attraction of this year's Udyanotsav will be 11 varieties of Tulips which are expected to bloom in phases during February. "There are 10,000 bulbs of tulips of 11 varieties in six colors. These come from the Netherlands. We have stocks in blue, white and pink, all from Japan. And we have Inca Marigold from Germany. But we get these from local vendors," said Rashtrapati Bhavan's Horticulture Consultant P.N. Joshi.

Flower Carpets in magnificent designs will also be on display in the Central Lawns. The dominant colour scheme of this year's ornamental flowers is white, yellow, red and orange. A small cactus corner has also been landscaped along with some air-purifying plants in the gardens.

Other attractions include Long garden, circular garden, Musical Garden and Herbal Garden with over 100 shrub varieties. Like previous year, this year too, walk-in entry will not be allowed too as precautionary measures are in place in view of the pandemic.

Mughal Gardens timings, bookings and other guidelines

The Mughal Gardens will remain open for the general public from February 12, 2022 to March 16, 2022 (except on Mondays, which are maintenance days) between 1000 hrs to 1700 hrs

Seven pre-booked hourly slots will be available between 1000 hrs and 1700 hour and the last entry will be at 1600 hrs.

Each slot can accommodate a maximum of 100 people.

Visitors can carry mobiles phones during the visit

Visitors are requested not to bring any water bottles, briefcases, handbags/ladies purses, cameras, radios/transistors, boxes, umbrellas, arms and ammunitions and eatables

During the tour, visitors have to follow COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distance, among others

Entry and exit for all visitors will be from Gate no. 35 of the President’s Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Booking can be made through the link

ALSO READ | ​Covid guidelines revised for people coming from abroad: No more 7-day quarantine

Latest India News