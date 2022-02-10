Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Covid guidelines revised for people coming from abroad: No more 7-day quarantine

Ministry of Health has revised guidelines for international arrivals, to come in effect from February 14. The demarcation of countries ‘at-risk’ & other countries removed. Recommends 14-day self-monitoring post-arrival as against 7 days home quarantine as was mandated earlier.

Besides uploading negative RT-PCR report (taken 72 hrs prior to journey), the option to upload a certificate of completing the full primary vaccination schedule of COVID-19 vaccination will also be provided from countries on a reciprocal basis, the Ministry of Health stated.

