Covid guidelines revised for people coming from abroad: No more 7-day quarantine

Centre has also recommended 14-day self-monitoring post-arrival as against 7 days home quarantine as was mandated earlier.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 10, 2022 13:17 IST
Ministry of Health has revised guidelines for international arrivals, to come in effect from February 14. The demarcation of countries ‘at-risk’ & other countries removed. Recommends 14-day self-monitoring post-arrival as against 7 days home quarantine as was mandated earlier.

Besides uploading negative RT-PCR report (taken 72 hrs prior to journey), the option to upload a certificate of completing the full primary vaccination schedule of COVID-19 vaccination will also be provided from countries on a reciprocal basis, the Ministry of Health stated.

