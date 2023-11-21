Ram Rahim, out on parole for eighth time, taken to his Barnawa Ashram in UP amid tight security

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Dera Sirsa chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Dera Sirsa chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria jail in the Sadhvi sexual abuse case and journalist Chhatrapati murder case, walked out of prison after getting parole for the eighth time. The rape-murder convict was granted a 21-day parole on Monday. Ram Rahim has been out of jail 7 times before.

In 2021, Self-styled godman Ram Rahim, along with four others, was also convicted for hatching a conspiracy to kill Ranjit Singh, a dera manager. The dera chief and three others were convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago.

On Tuesday, Ram Rahim was taken out of Sunariya jail in the afternoon amid tight security and was taken to Barnawa Ashram in Uttar Pradesh.

Ram Rahim, convicted for serious offences, has been holding religious discourses online from his Barnawa ashram in Uttar Pradesh after getting parole last week.

Controversy around multiple paroles

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said he had no role in the parole granted to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh as jails have their own rules. Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, has been granted parole for seven times in the past.

