Ram Janmbhoomi complex receives threat call to blow up premises in Ayodhya

An Ayodhya resident received a threatning phone call to blow up the Ram Janmbhoomi complex by an unidentified man, police said on Thursday.

The call was received by Manoj, who lives in the Ramkot area of this Uttar Pradesh district. He alerted police about the call received on his mobile phone.

According to police, the caller threatened to blow up the temple area at 10 am on Thursday. As soon as the information was received, police issued an alert to all personnel deployed at various locations in the district.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the Ram Janmabhoomi police station Sanjiv Kumar Singh said they have registered a case and are conducting an enquiry. Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the caller, he added.

Earlier, two Shaligram (non-anthropomorphic representations of Lord Vishnu in Hindu religion) stones from Nepal for the Ram Temple reached Ayodhya on Thursday.

The holy stones were welcomed at Lord Ram's birthplace by priests and locals who decorated the boulders with garlands and offered rituals before handing over them to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

