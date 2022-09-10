If Rajpath can be Kartavya Path, shouldn't Raj Bhavans be Kartavya Bhavans: Tharoor

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shashi Tharoor also suggested that Rajasthan be named Kartavyasthan.

Shashi Tharoor Raj Bhavan: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday took a swipe at the government over the renaming of Rajpath as Kartavya Path and asked if all Raj Bhavans should not also be rechristened as Kartavya Bhavans.

He further went on to say that Rajasthan should be renamed Kartavyasthan. "If Raj Path is to be renamed Kartavya Path, shouldn't all Raj Bhavans become Kartavya Bhavans," he said on Twitter. "Why stop there? Rename Rajasthan as Kartavyasthan?" he also said.

The government changed the name of Rajpath to Kartavya Path with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying Rajpath symbolised India's "slavery" and so has been consigned to history.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra had also raised a similar question on Friday when she tweeted, "Will all Raj Bhavans be now known as Kartavya Bhavans?"

On Saturday, she put out another tweet, "Meanwhile new BJP in charge for WB can ride on the Kartavyadhani Express to Sealdah enjoying his

Kartavya kachoris followed by a nice sweet Kartavya bhog. Yummy." The BJP has named Mangal Pandey, its former Bihar minister, as the party in charge of West Bengal.

