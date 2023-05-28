Rajasthan rain: Travellers stuck on ropeway in Ajmer; IMD issues orange, yellow alert in parts of state

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rajasthan rain: Travellers stranded mid-air on ropeway in Ajmer, IMD issues orange, yellow alert in parts of state.

Rajasthan rain: Thunderstorms with gusty wind, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall, were recorded at a few places in east Rajasthan and isolated places in the state's western parts in the last 24 hours, a Met department spokesperson said.

Few tourists were stranded mid-air on the ropeway due to gusty winds in Ajmer at Savitri Mata temple today (May 28).

"Due to heavy wind travellers got struck in the ropeway for 5-10 minutes. We immediately sent a team for rescue and they were safely rescued," says Premangshu Debnath, Manager of Ropeway service at Savitri Mata temple, Ajmer

During this period, 3 cm rainfall was recorded each in Nasirabad and Vijaynagar (both Ajmer), Todabhim (Karauli), Nagrafort (Tonk) and Jaipur, the official said. Several places recorded 1-3 centimetres of rainfall due to an active western disturbance in the region.

The weather office has forecast intense thunderstorms with wind reaching speeds of 50-60 kilometres per hour and issued an 'orange alert' for Sunday and Monday for Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions.

It has also advised people to not take shelter under trees.

'Orange, Yellow' alert issued for parts of Rajasthan:

The meteorological department on Saturday (May 27) issued an 'orange' alert for parts of Rajasthan where intense thunderstorms and thundersquall are expected on May 28-29. It has also issued a 'yellow' alert for May 30 and 31, officials said.

Heavy rain and hailstorm with gusty winds are likely in parts of Rajasthan on May 28-29 due to the effect of a fresh western disturbance, a Met department official said. The weather department has issued an 'orange' alert for the districts of Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions where intense thunderstorms and thundersquall with speeds reaching up to 50-60 kmph are likely, the official said.

There is also a strong possibility of winds with speeds up to 70 kmph, heavy rain and hailstorm at some places. There is a possibility of heavy rains in the districts of Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Jaipur divisions.

The MeT department has issued a 'yellow' alert for May 30-31, the officials said. The weather department advised people to not take shelter under trees.

