Rail roko agitation: Section 144 imposed in Lucknow; police warn of NSA over disruption of normalcy

In wake of the rail roko agitation, the Lucknow Police have warned of strict action against those who would participate in the protest call by farmer unions. In a statement, the police said those who try to disrupt normalcy will be booked under the National Security Act (NSA). As a precautionary measure, the police have also imposed section 144, which prohibits the gathering of four or more people, in Lucknow.

"Police will take action against those who will participate in the 'Rail Roko Andolan' called by farmers organization. 144 CrPC is also imposed in the district and will impose NSA if anyone tries to disrupt normalcy," Lucknow Police said.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Dhruva Kant Thakur has given directions to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, assistant deputy commissioner of police, inspectors in charge in the Police Commissionerate, Lucknow, to "not let any anti-national activity take place" and asked them to take action against 'anti-social' elections involved in such activity under relevant sections of the law.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for a six-hour-long nationwide 'Rail roko' agitation on Monday demanding the removal of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni from the Union Cabinet over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in which his son Ashish Mishra Teni is an accused.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3.

However, MoS Teni had refuted the allegations saying that his son was not present at the site of the incident. Ashish reiterated the same and refuted SKM's allegations.

Later, several people, including Ashish Mishra, were arrested in the case.

(With inputs from ANI)

