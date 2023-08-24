Rahul Gandhi holds interaction with people in Kargil on last leg of his week-long Ladakh tour | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/@RAHUL GANDHI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with people in Kargil

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held an interaction with a group of people on his way from Padum to Kargil on Thursday evening on the last leg of his week-long tour of the Union Territory of Ladakh. He also shared pictures of his interaction with people on his Facebook page.

"Got a chance to interact with many lovely people of Ladakh, on my way from Padum to Kargil - shared Mohabbat with them, and received tons of it in return. Also, met the youth of Kargil and had a conversation with them," Gandhi wrote on Facebook. He further said that the legends of courage and martyrdom from the Kargil war invoke a great sense of pride and inspire everyone to make sacrifices for the country.

Rahul Gandhi reaches Kargil

Riding on his motorcycle, the 53-year-old Gandhi reached Kargil town after an overnight stay at Padam in Zanskar Tehsil of Kargil. He was accorded a warm welcome by a massive crowd who chanted slogans in praise of "Bharat Jodo" and the Congress leader. While interacting with people, Gandhi assured them that he and his party members would become their voice in Parliament and ensure "justice" with them.

He termed the interaction between Gandhi and the youth a “historic moment” and said the people of Kargil were all praise for the efforts of the Congress leader to safeguard democracy and secularism in the country by exposing "divisive forces and hatemongers".

Gandhi's motorcycle trip to Ladakh

Earlier, Gandhi shared several pictures about his journey from Zanskar to Kargil including the one with a group of security personnel on the foothills of a mountain. He also went around almost all famous places including Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley, Khardungla top, Lamayuru and Zanskar on the motorcycle during his Ladakh trip which started on August 17 and initially for two days.

He later extended his tour which Congress termed an extension of Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir from September 7, 2022, to January 30, 2023. It should be mentioned here that this was the first visit of Gandhi to Ladakh which was granted the status of Union territory after being carved out from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.



