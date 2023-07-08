Rahul Gandhi en-route to Shimla stops in Haryana's Sonipat; helps farmers plant paddy

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on his way to Himachal Pradesh.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been seen reaching out to people from different walks of life, on Saturday morning gave a surprise to the farmers in the Madina village of Haryana's Sonipat when he stopped by a paddy field. The Congress leader stepped into the field after rolling up his trousers and also helped farmers with planting paddy.

He was on his way to Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla when he stopped by a paddy field. He was also seen interacting with the farmers in the field.

Image Source : INDIA TVRahul Gandhi was seen interacting with the farmers

Continuing his public outreach movement 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', is reaching out to the public in a bid to gather support for Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Recently, he visited a bike mechanic workshop in Delhi's Karol Bagh area. Gandhi was seen having a conversation with mechanics at the workshop and even trying to repair the broken motorcycles.

In MayRahul Gandhi was seen chatting with locals and enjoying various dishes at Delhi's Bengali market and Chandni Chowk area. Gandhi also visited the Post Graduate Men's Hostel of Delhi University and interacted with students.

