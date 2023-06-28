'Bharat Jodo Yatra continues': Rahul Gandhi visits motorcycle mechanics' workshops in Karol Bagh

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CONGRESS Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi's Karol Bagh

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Continuing his public outreach movement 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid a visit to the workshops of motorcycle mechanics in Delhi's Karol Bagh on Tuesday.

Gandhi took to Facebook to share some pictures of his visit yesterday, where he could be seen attempting to fix some bikes. "Learning from the hands that turn the wrenches, and keep the wheels of Bharat moving," he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, the Congress Twitter handle also posted some pictures of Gandhi's visit to the shops in Karol Bagh.

"These hands created India. The grease on these clothes are our source of self-respect and pride. Only a leader of the people works to encourage such hands. Mr Rahul Gandhi with bike mechanics at Karol Bagh in Delhi. 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' continues," they tweeted.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra was a massive public outreach initiative launched by Rahul Gandhi on September 7, 2022, that went on for 145 days covering some 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader is set to visit violence-hit Manipur from June 29 to 30. This is the first visit of the Congress leader to the northeastern state embroiled in ethnic violence since May 3.

(with PTI inputs)

