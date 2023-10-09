CWC unanimously adopted that there should be caste census across India: Rahul Gandhi | LIVE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi on caste census : The Congress Working Committee (CWC) in a unanimous decision has supported the idea of a caste census in the country. It is a progressive step. Our CMs (Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan) are also considering this and actioning this, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today (October 9).

There is a big decision taken today by our CWC unanimously that there should be caste census across the country. Rahul Gandhi added that most I.N.D.I.A bloc parties supports the idea of caste census and if someone has a different opinion then we are flexible and not fascist.

"We will pressurise the BJP to conduct a caste census because the country needs it. As far as I.N.D.I.A bloc is concerned, I think most of the parties will support it. There might be just a few parties who might not support it but we don't have any problem," says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a press conference after the CWC meeting.

"It is a very progressive and powerful step for the emancipation of poor people," said Rahul Gandhi on CWC decision to support caste census.

"This is not about caste or religion, it is about poverty. Caste census is for the poor. Today, we have two Indias. We will not stop at caste census. There will be an economic survey after that," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a press conference after the CWC meeting.

