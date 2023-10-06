NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Rahul Gandhi reach Kharge's residence before EC's hearing | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The Election Commission of India will hear the pleas by the Sharad Pawar faction and Ajit Pawar-led faction of NCP today over claims on the party name and symbol.

In a significant development, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar is holding a meeting with the Congress national president and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi. Moreover, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also marked his presence at the meeting on Friday. The meeting is being held at Kharge's residence in the national capital.

ECI to hear pleas today

The meeting is being held ahead of a significant event as the Election Commission of India (ECI) will hear the pleas by the Sharad Pawar faction and Ajit Pawar-led faction of NCP today over claims on the party name and symbol. Earlier in July, Ajit Pawar approached the Election Commission staking claim to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the party symbol amid a feud between the two factions.

Later, the poll panel wrote to both factions of the party acknowledging the split and also directed both Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar to share documents, submitted to the polling body, with each other. Today is the first hearing of the case before ECI.

What did the petition claim?

The Commission in July also issued a show-cause notice to the NCP group led by Sharad Pawar following a petition filed by the Ajit Pawar faction. The petition claimed that Ajit Pawar should be declared NCP president and should be allotted the party's symbol as per the provisions of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

