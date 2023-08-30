Punjab: Two men arrested after youth dies due to overdose of drug in Moga

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The police arrested two accused in the matter

Punjab Police arrested two men after the death of a youth due to overdose of drug in Moga.

"A youth died on August 26 in Bhaloor. We got info from GGS Medical College And Hospital Faridkot that the death was due to a drug overdose," Jasvinder Singh, Police station in-charge, Moga on Tuesday.

The deceased man's father said that Kiranveer Kaur and her brother sell drugs in Bhaloor.

"We have arrested the two in a raid and recovered 5gm heroin and Rs 25,000 in cash," he added.

Punjab Police's strategy against drug menace

Meanwhile, in a massive crackdown against the drug menace in the state, Punjab police chief Gaurav Yadav Tuesday ordered field officers to adopt a three-pronged strategy — law enforcement by police, de-addiction and rehabilitation.

The Director General of Police was chairing a state-level review meeting with top police personnel to chalk out cutting-edge strategy against drugs, a statement issued here said.

The state's eight range inspector generals of police, deputy IGs, 28 commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police, 117 deputy superintendents of police and over 410 station house officers (SHOs) were part of the video conference, it added.

DGP Yadav said the Punjab Police is working to disrupt the supply chain, reach out to the masses through public meetings, rallies, seminars and work with other departments to reduce demand and provide treatment to victims.

Acknowledging the fact that a lot of good work has been done against drug trafficking by the Punjab Police in August by seizing around 200 kilograms of heroin, Yadav stressed the need to further intensify the vigil against peddlers.

He also ordered all the field officers to "thoroughly investigate backward and forward linkages of all the FIRs registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and effectively forfeit the properties of big drug traffickers", the release said.

The DGP asked all the police units to identify drug hotspots in their jurisdictions and strategise to make their respective jurisdictions drug-free.

He also asked all the SHOs to interact with the common people and share their contact numbers with them so that they can feel free to share any relevant information with the police.

