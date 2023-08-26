Punjab: Tractor driver dies after being dragged for 500 m by truck in Hoshiarpur, family stages protest

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/REPRESENTATIVE Punjab accident

In a shocking incident that unfolded in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, a tractor driver was killed on Saturday allegedly after his vehicle collided with a truck. According to reports, the truck dragged him along for 500 metres after he got stuck between the tyres of the tractor. The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Sukhdev Singh.

Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police Major Singh said the accident happened near Shahpur village this morning following which infuriated relatives and locals blocked a road for nearly six hours, demanding the arrest of the truck driver.

Truck dragged the tractor

A truck loaded with a stone crusher collided with a sand-laden tractor-trailer, being driven by Singh, from behind, police said. Singh, from Bhanglan Khera village in Rupnagar district, somehow got trapped between the tyres of his vehicle and the speeding truck dragged the tractor for approximately 500 metres, they said.

“The incident was so tragic that Sukhdev’s body parts were scattered in different directions. Subsequently, the truck driver fled the scene with his vehicle," a police official said.

Deceased's family staged a protest

The infuriated residents of the area placed the victim’s body at Adda Shahpur and staged a protest, which disrupted traffic for six hours. The protestors demanded the arrest of the accused. Later, they lifted their 'dharna' after SP Manoj Singh pacified them.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Rajasthan: Woman dragged on SUV bonnet in Hanumangarh, BJP attacks Congress over lawlessness

Latest India News