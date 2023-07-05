Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab: Newly-appointed BJP president Sunil Jakhar showers praise on PM Modi, Shah

A day after Sunil Jakhar, former Punjab Congress chief, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party chief JP Nadda in Delhi, he showered his praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Nadda.

"The kind of confidence shown in me by the party, PM Modi, HM Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda makes it my responsibility to take everyone together so that the flag of BJP flies high and the interests of Punjab are taken care of..," said Jakhar.

"The greater the trust, the greater the responsibility. The background from which I have come and the kind of trust that the party has reposed in me, the bigger the responsibility becomes on me," he added.

Sunil Jakhar is now Punjab BJP chief

Sunil Jakhar BJP in the presence of party chief JP Nadda in Delhi is another blow for the grand-old party.

Sources say that Jakhar may be nominated to the Rajya Sabha from some other state and hand over the party's responsibility for Punjab.

Welcoming Jakhar to the BJP fold, JP Nadda said, "He is an experienced political leader who made a name for himself during his political career. I am confident he will play a big role in strengthening the party in Punjab."

Hitting out at the grand-old party, JP Nadda said, "Congress is neither national, Indian, nor democratic, it's reduced to 'Bhai-Behen' party. What has shrunk Congress is their activities. They sidelined objectivity, and prioritized subjectivity...Such parties are BJP's threats, we are fighting them."

Jakhar had quit the Congress last week after lashing out at former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Twitter, saying that he was "not an asset" as portrayed by the party leadership.

A former Lok Sabha member, Jakhar, was removed from all party posts by the Congress disciplinary committee following allegations of anti-party activities by certain Punjab unit leaders against him.

He also lashed out at veteran Congress leader Ambika Soni for her statement on the "repercussions of having a Hindu chief minister in Punjab".

Jakhar also held Soni's statement as one of the reasons for the Congress' drubbing in the Punjab assembly polls earlier this year.

