Punjab: Ludhiana DC institutes committee to inspect factories, collect cylinders

Ludhiana District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Sunday set up a committee to inspect industries and collect the oxygen cylinders. The move came following some industrial units withholding empty or filled oxygen cylinders despite an appeal formerly made by the district administration.

The 11-member committee will be led by Ludhiana development authority's chief administrator Parminder Singh Gill. "ln case any factory/industrial unit denies the committee to check its premises, the panel would have the powers to open the locks for inspection," the DC said in an official statement.

The committee would take the cylinders in their possession seized during checking and would maintain the entire record accordingly (factory/industry), the DC informed.

Apart from forming a committee to overlook and conduct this undertaking, after releasing the cylinders to distributors, the stock register would also be kept so that whenever the pandemic is over in the future, these cylinders can be returned, the DC said.

Sharma appealed to the owners of all factories/industries to give utmost support to the committee and those who would hamper its functioning would face strict legal action.

Punjab recorded 7,327 fresh Covid-19 cases and 157 deaths over a 24-hour period on Sunday – the highest single-day spike in cases and fatalities since the pandemic began. A total of 60,804 Covid-19 tests were conducted in that period.

Out of these, the maximum number of cases were recorded in Ludhiana, making the city primarily reporting coronavirus cases. It was followed by Jalandhar, Patiala, and Bhatinda.

