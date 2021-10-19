Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BREAKING | Punjab elections: Captain Amarinder to announce his party soon, may form alliance with BJP

In what could be seen as a complete game-changer in Punjab politics, former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that he is going to announce his party soon which would be in alliance with the BJP.

In a series of tweets by Singh's advisor Raveen Thukral on behalf of captain said, "The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year’.

However, the former CM clearly said that he will only enter into an alliance with the BJP if the farmers' issue is solved. "Hopeful of a seat arrangement with @BJP4India in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if #FarmersProtest is resolved in farmers’ interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa & Brahmpura factions."

"I will not rest till I can secure the future of my people and my state. Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal & external threats. I promise my people I will do what it takes to ensure its peace and security, which is today at stake," he said.

Amarinder Singh had after quitting as Punjab Chief Minister met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi. During the meeting, it was said that, the leaders discussed the prolonged agitation by farmers against the Centre's three farm laws.

The Congress veteran had resigned as the chief minister of Punjab, capping months of a power tussle that had polarised the ruling party in the state headed for elections in just about four months. "I feel humiliated," Singh told reporters outside the Punjab Raj Bhawan after submitting his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit. "I have resigned, let them make anyone (next CM)," he had said.

ALSO READ: Sonia Gandhi didn’t remove Amarinder Singh as Punjab CM, 78 Congress MLAs did it: Surjewala

ALSO READ: Not with Congress now, won't let Sidhu win from anywhere, says Captain Amarinder Singh

Latest India News