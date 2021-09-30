Follow us on Image Source : ANI Punjab LIVE: Not with Congress now, won't let Sidhu win from anywhere, says Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday made it official that he is not with Congress anymore. Interacting with the media in Chandigarh after returning from his 2-day New Delhi visit, Amarinder Singh described Navjot Singh Sidhu as a person who is "not good for the state' and added,"I won't let him win from wherever he contests election."

HERE ARE THE LATEST UPDATES:

Reports suggest, that the issues that Sidhu have raised will be discussed in Cabinet meeting on October 4. Also, Congress high command asks Harish Rawat to mediate between Punjab CM Charanjit Channi and Navjot Sidhu.

Navjot Singh Sidhu meeting with CM Channi ends. Sidhu leaves Punjab Bhawan without speaking to media.

During my tenure as Chief Minister, there were (Punjab Congress) chiefs, but what Navjot Singh Sidhu did has never been done before: Amarinder

"...I had said it before also that Navjot Singh Sidhu is not the right man for Punjab, and if he contests, I will not let him win...," says Amarinder.

When asked about his meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Delhi, Amarinder Singh said, "We discussed security-related issues, can't share them here."

With Amarinder declaring an open war with the Congress in Punjab, there are speculations that he will demand a floor test in the Assembly. "If the party loses the majority, then the Assembly Speaker has to take the decision," the former CM said.

Earlier, Navjot Singh Sidhu met Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to discuss issues raised by him while dramatically stepping down as the Punjab Congress president on Tuesday. Sources said issues that Sidhu has raised will be discussed in the Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on October 4.

The Congress high command has once again asked Harish Rawat to mediate between CM Channi and Navjot Sidhu, sources added. It was also reported that the party top brass is in no mood to relent and give in to Sidhu's demands this time.

