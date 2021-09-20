Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Brahm Mohindra to take oath as Deputy CMs of Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : PUNJABASSEMBLY.NIC.IN/PTI Brahm Mohindra and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to take oath as Deputy CMs of Punjab

Sukhjinder Randhawa and Brahm Mohindra have been appointed as the new Deputy Chief Ministers of the Punjab government, sources said on Monday morning. The two will take oath at 11 am along with Charanjit Singh Chani.

Earlier, state party in charge Harish Rawat had said there will be two Deputy Chief Ministers in the state. "There will be two Deputy Chief Ministers in the Punjab government. There is a Sikh community in the state, so now one Deputy Chief Minister will be from the Jat Sikh community and the other will be from the Hindu community."

Randhawa is a Jat Sikh and represents Dera Baba Nanak seat in the Legislative Assembly. Brahm Singh Mohindra, who comes from the Hindu community, represents Patiala rural.

“Heartiest congratulations to @Charnjit_channi for elevation as #PunjabCM and @BrahmMohindra & @Sukhjinder_INC as Dy CMs. Best wishes for their grand success in the service of Punjab under the leadership of Smt.Sonia Gandhi and Sh @RahulGandhi,” AICC Treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal tweeted last night.

Senior Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh had on Saturday stepped down from the post of Punjab Chief Minister following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. He submitted his resignation to state Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Singh, after his resignation, said that he felt "humiliated" adding that he had been summoned thrice by the central leadership in the past two months.

Notably, Punjab Congress is in the midst of a widening rift between Singh and Sidhu just ahead of the next year's Assembly polls.

