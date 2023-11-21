Tuesday, November 21, 2023
     
  4. Punjab Cabinet Reshuffle: Chetan Jauramajra gets mining ministry, Gurmeet Singh left with Sports and Youth

Punjab Cabinet Reshuffle: Chetan Jauramajra gets mining ministry, Gurmeet Singh left with Sports and Youth

Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit has approved the latest cabinet reshuffle proposed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: November 21, 2023 18:57 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
Image Source : PTI Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government on Tuesday in a cabinet reshuffle allocated the mining ministry to Chetan Singh Jauramajra, who is a Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Samana Assembly seat.

Chetan Singh Jauramajra has previously held portfolios including Minister of Elections of Punjab (2022–2023), and Minister of Health and Family Welfare of Punjab (2022–2023). 

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who was holding the mining portfolio, is now left with only the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs.

"...I am in receipt of your DO letter proposing the allocation of portfolios to your Council of Ministers. I approve the allocation of portfolios, as proposed by you," Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit said in a letter.

