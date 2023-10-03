Punjab: BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying 2.7 kg drugs in Tarn Taran

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI BSF shoots down drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Monday recovered a Pakistani drone carrying a packet of suspected narcotics in Kalsian Khurd area of Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

On October 2 during late evening hours, forward-deployed BSF troops intercepted the movement of a drone. On closer inspection, 2.7 kg narcotics were found to be attached to the Quadcopter (Model - DJI Matrice 300 RTK) drone.

Image Source : @ANIThe drone carried 2.7 kg of narcotics.

“Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone foiled by vigilant BSF troops,” BSF said in a statement.

Meanwhile, The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone and a bottle containing heroin from the paddy fields near the Rajatal village in Amritsar, according to an official statement on Friday. According to the statement, the heroin weighed 0.545 Kg. The recovered drone was also a Quadcopter, a model made in China, the statement added.

ALSO READ | BSF deploys drones with night-vision capabilities to stop cross-border crime

ALSO READ | Punjab: Pak drone, drugs seized by BSF near Pakistan border in Amritsar

Latest India News