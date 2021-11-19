Electoral defeat, not 'martyrdom of over 600 farmers' prompted PM Modi to repeal farm laws: Priyanka Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Highlights In a major move, PM Modi in his address to the nation announced repealing of the three farm laws

Three farm laws were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year

Priyanka Gandhi said that it is difficult to trust PM Modi's intention and his changed attitude

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi repealed the farm laws after 'seeing defeat' in the elections. In a series of tweets, she said that PM Modi didn’t care either about the 'martyrdom of over 600 farmers' or the Lakhimpur Kheri incident where protesting farmers were allegedly run over by the vehicle of Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son.

She alleged that BJP leaders have insulted farmers by calling them 'terrorists, traitors, goons, miscreants'. The Congress leader added that PM Modi himself called the agitators ‘andolanjeevi’.

The Congress general secretary said that it is difficult to trust the Prime Minister’s intention and his changed attitude.

“Now that you have started seeing the defeat in the elections, you suddenly started to understand the truth of this country... this country has been made by the farmers, this country belongs to the farmers, the farmer is the true caretaker of this country and no government can rule the country by crushing the interest of the farmers,” she tweeted.

Priyanka has been vocal against the BJP government at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh over various issues. She is leading the Congress' campaign in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Earlier this morning, PM Modi announced that the Central government will repeal the three contentious farm laws as it failed to convince a section of farmers about the benefits of the legislation. "The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers," he said.

The PM also said that to make MSP more effective and transparent, a committee will be constituted. The committee will have representatives from central government, state governments, farmers, agricultural scientists, agricultural economists.

Many farmers had been protesting and were encamped at Delhi's borders since last year with a demand that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee MSP for crops.

The Centre, which has held many rounds of formal dialogue with the farmers, had maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while protesters claimed they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the legislations.

READ MORE: Three agri laws to be rolled back, says PM Modi in address to nation

Latest India News