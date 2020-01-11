Image Source : FILE All possible help should be provided to affected families: Priyanka on UP accident

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday expressed sadness over the death of several people in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj and called for all possible help for the affected families. At least 10 people died and several others suffered serious burns when a private sleeper double-decker bus burst into flames after colliding with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, an official said on Saturday.

There were 45 passengers, including three staff, in the bus that was on its way to Jaipur from Farrukhabad when the accident occurred on the GT road near Chhibramau, 168 km west of Lucknow, on Friday night.

"The accident in Kannauj is very sad. May God give strength to the bereaved families. Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Lallu is there at the site of the accident and providing support to those affected," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

"In this difficult time, every possible help should be provided to the affected families and travellers," the Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh said.

