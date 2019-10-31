FIR against Twitter user for threat to two women Sena leaders

Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi

The police have registered an FIR against a Twitter user for `threatening to kill' Shiv Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi and the party's local corporator Sheetal Mhatre.

An official of MHB police station in suburban Borivali said the first information report was registered against the user who goes by the name "Ashish KR Dwivedi" under the Twitter handle @ASHISHKRDW2 on Wednesday.

The user, whose identity was yet to be ascertained by the police, had posted a tweet making derogatory comments and issuing a threat to "shoot", tagging Mhatre, corporator from suburban Dahisar, and Chaturvedi.

When Mhatre saw the tweet, she approached the police.

A case under IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered against the user, the police officer said.

Chaturvedi, in a tweet, thanked Mhatre for helping file FIR against the "open death threat".

