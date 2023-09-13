President Droupadi Murmu to launch 'Ayushman Bhav' campaign virtually today | Here are DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : DROUPADI MURMU (TWITTER) President Droupadi Murmu

Ayushman Bhav campaign launch: In an event set to redefine healthcare accessibility and inclusivity across India, President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the visionary 'Ayushman Bhav' campaign today (September 13). This historic launch will take place through a virtual event, marking a significant leap towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and ensuring healthcare for all.

The inauguration event will be attended by Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Ministers of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar, and SP Singh Baghel, Member (Health), NITI Aayog VK Paul, several Members of Parliament, and senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Governors, Chief Ministers, State Ministers, and their officers from different sectors have been invited to participate virtually from all States and Union Territories.

Who will attend the event?

A large number of public representatives, beneficiaries and participants will also attend from District headquarters, Block headquarters and Health and Wellness Centres in their villages. The 'Ayushman Bhav' campaign, initiated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, is a comprehensive nationwide healthcare initiative that aims to provide saturation coverage of healthcare services, reaching every village and town in the country. This groundbreaking initiative builds upon the success of the Ayushman Bharat program and signifies a paradigm shift in healthcare services.

The campaign, which will be implemented during the 'Seva Pakhwada' from September 17 to October 2, embodies a whole-of-nation and whole-of-society approach. It unites government sectors, civil society organizations and communities under a common mission to ensure that every individual receives essential health services without any disparity or exclusion.

Know more about Ayushman Bhav campaign:

The Ayushman Bhav campaign is a collaborative effort spearheaded by Gram Panchayats in coordination with the Department of Health, other government departments, and local elected bodies in rural and urban areas. Its core objective is to extend comprehensive healthcare coverage to every village and town, transcending geographical barriers and ensuring that no one is left behind.

This synergistic approach aims to saturate coverage of health services through its three components Ayushman - Apke Dwar 3.0, Ayushman Melas at Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Ayushman Sabhas in every village and panchayat.

The Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0 initiative aims to provide Ayushman cards to remaining eligible beneficiaries enrolled under the PM-JAY scheme, ensuring that more individuals have access to essential health services.

Ayushman Melas at HWCs and CHCs at Ayushman Bharat will facilitate the creation of ABHA IDs (Health IDs) and the issuance of Ayushman Bharat Cards. They will also offer early diagnosis, comprehensive primary health care services, teleconsultation with specialists, and appropriate referrals.

Ayushman Sabhas in every village and Panchayat will play a pivotal role in distributing Ayushman cards, generating ABHA IDs, and raising awareness about vital health schemes and disease conditions, such as non-communicable diseases, tuberculosis (Nikshay Mitra), sickle cell disease, as well as blood donation and organ donation drives.

The Ayushman Bhav campaign is aligned with the vision of creating 'Healthy Villages' and 'Healthy Gram Panchayats,' laying the foundation for achieving Universal Health Coverage in the country.

Panchayats that successfully saturate the health schemes will earn the prestigious title of 'Ayushman Gram Panchayat' or 'Ayushman Urban Ward,' symbolizing their dedication to equitable healthcare provision.

(With agencies inputs)

