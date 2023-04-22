Poonch attack: 14 detained as cordon-and-search operation enters day 2; drones, sniffer dogs also being used

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Poonch: Security personnel lay a wreath near the mortal remains of 5 soldiers who were killed in a terrorist attack in Poonch district

Atleast fourteen people have been detained for questioning in the terrorist attack which killed five Army personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. Drones and sniffer dogs are also being used in the cordon-and-search operation which has entered second day on Saturday. The entire area has been cordoned off. Five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured after their vehicle caught fire following the terror attack in Poonch on Thursday.

Top security officials, including Border Security Force (BSF) Director General S L Thaosen and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh, besides those from the National Security Guard (NSG), visited the spot during a security review of the border belt.

What we so far:

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the Army truck was carrying fruits and other items to a forward village for Iftar that was supposed to be hosted by the Army's Rashtriya Rifles unit

The steel-core bullets used by the terrorists have also been found.

The attack was carried out by a group of three to four terrorists

The terrorists probably used a sticky bomb or a grenade due to which the Army truck caught fire.

The attackers possibly spent more than a year in Rajouri and Poonch and had adequate knowledge of the terrain.

The Army said the truck caught fire because of the likely use of grenades. The Army found bullet marks on the vehicle and the body of a jawan.

