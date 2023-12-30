PM Modi to be projected as ‘Hindu Hriday Samrat’ by BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Shashi Tharoor

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

The Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to fight the 2024 general elections on the issue of Hindutva, projecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “Hindu Hriday Samrat”, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said. Tharoor said that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 and BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14, following which the Lok Sabha polls will be announced “very soon thereafter”.

What did Tharoor say?

In an X post on Friday (December 29), the Congress MP said that the Lok Sabha elections are shaping up to be a “Hindutva versus popular welfare” battle, while the economic growth, jobs and putting disposable income into the pockets of every Indian need to be debated.

"The message is clear. In 2009, Mr Modi was sold to the Indian electorate as the avatar of economic development, the CEO of Gujarat Inc., who would bring development to all Indians. In 2019, with that narrative collapsing in the wake of the disastrous demonetisation, the Pulwama terrorist attack gave Mr Modi the opportunity to convert the general election into a national security election," Tharoor said.

"In 2024, it is clear the BJP will now revert to its core message and offer Narendra Modi to the nation as a Hindu Hriday Samrat," he added.

‘Hindu Hriday Samrat’ translates to the emperor of Hindu hearts. The term was earlier popularly used to refer to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray by his supporters and the party leaders.

Tharoor questions on "Achhe din"

Tharoor asked about the “Achhe din” and said that questions need to be raised on such issues.

"All of this begs the question: what happened to achhe din? What happened to two crore jobs a year? What happened to economic growth that would benefit the lower rungs of the socio-economic ladder? What happened to putting disposable income into the pockets and bank accounts of every Indian?" the Congress leader asked.

"These questions will have to be debated in an election that is shaping up to be Hindutva versus popular welfare," he said.

Ram Mandir will be inaugurated on January 22, in a watershed moment in Indian history.

