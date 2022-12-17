PM Modi to visit Meghalaya, Tripura today to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 6,800 crore | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Narendra Modi to visit Meghalaya, Tripura on December 18

PM's northeast visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the northeastern states of Meghalaya and Tripura on Sunday, December 18, in order to unveil projects worth over Rs 6,800 crore. According to reports, the projects include a wide range of sectors including housing, agriculture, road, telecom, IT, tourism and hospitality.

The Prime Minister will take part in the North Eastern Council's (NEC's) golden jubilee celebration in Shillong. The Council was formally established on November 7, 1972.

An official release stated that NEC has contributed significantly to the socioeconomic growth of the North Eastern region and has supported several infrastructure projects and other development efforts in all of the states of the region.

Especially in crucial gap areas in sectors like education, health, sports, water resources, agriculture, tourism, and industry, among others, the NEC has helped generate important capital and social infrastructure.

PM Modi to attend North Eastern Council meeting

The Prime Minister will also attend the North Eastern Council meeting at the State Convention Centre in Shillong at around 10:30 am. Further, he will launch, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone for numerous projects totalling more than Rs 2,450 crore at a public event.

In a move that will further improve telecom connectivity in the area, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation 4G mobile towers, of which more than 320 have been completed and around 890 are under construction. Besides, he will also officially unveil IIM Shillong's new campus in Umsawli.

Meanwhile, Shillong-Diengpasoh Road, which will improve connectivity to the new Shillong satellite township and relieve traffic in Shillong, will be inaugurated by him. In addition, he will also unveil four other road projects in Meghalaya, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh.

With an increase the production of mushroom spawn and to offer skill development to farmers and business owners, PM Modi will launch the Spawn Laboratory at the Mushroom Development Center in Meghalaya.

He will also inaugurate the Integrated Beekeeping Development Center in Meghalaya, which will help beekeeping farmers earn a better living by enhancing their skills and advancing technology.

PM Modi to inaugurate 21 Hindi libraries

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate 21 Hindi libraries in Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura and Assam. The release said that Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of six road projects across the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the Integrated Hospitality and Convention Centre at Tura and Shillong Technology Park Phase -II. The Technology Park Phase II will have a built-up area of about 1.5 lakh square feet. It will provide new opportunities for professionals and is expected to create more than 3000 jobs.

Notably, the Integrated Hospitality and Convention Centre will have a convention hub, guest rooms, food court and other facilities and will provide the necessary infrastructure for promoting tourism and showcasing cultural heritage in the region.

PM to lay foundation stone of various key initiatives in Tripura

PM Modi will then travel to Agartala and in a public function at around 2:45 pm inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various key initiatives worth over Rs. 4350 crores. A significant focus of the Prime Minister has been towards ensuring that everyone has a house of their own.

Prime Minister will launch the Grih Pravesh programme for beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Rural. These houses, developed at a cost of over Rs 3400 crore will cover over 2 lakh beneficiaries. With a focus on improving road connectivity, Prime Minister will inaugurate the project for widening of Agartala bypass (Khayerpur - Amtali) NH-08, which will help ease traffic congestion in Agartala city.

He will also lay the foundation stones for 32 roads of more than 230 km in length under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY III) and for the improvement of 112 roads covering a distance of over 540 km.

It should be mentioned here that Prime Minister will also inaugurate the State Institute of Hotel Management at Anandnagar and Agartala Government Dental College in Tripura.

(With inputs from ANI)

