PM Modi US visit: What's on cards in defence sector during Prime Minister's first state visit

PM Modi US visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on his first official US state visit from June 21-24. It's going to be one of the most important visit of the Prime Minister during which he will lead international Yoga Day celebrations, attend dinner hosted by President Joe Biden, carry intensive meetings and attend a diaspora event.

A lot is on cards during PM Modi's upcoming US visit.

Specifically on defence cooperation, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that India-US defence ties are robust and dynamic... "we conduct large number of miliatry excercises. Armed forces of two countries have staffed engagement. If u look at the defence partnership... the countries have been discussing for some time... which could be one of the outcome."

On Modi's visit, he said, it will be the first individual visit of an Indian PM after 1997... there have been visits in between but those were bilateral meeting. First interaction of PM will be with India unit... India unit has been constituted by the Egyptian President after his India visit.

"PM is visiting the US on the invitation of the US President Joe Biden and the first lady Jill Biden... this will be Prime Minister's first official State visit to the United States..."

Speaking on the issue of attacks on temple, foreign secretary said, "Let me tell you the entire apartus has already taken this up in the countries where this has taken place. We will share our concerns very actively with the organisation concerned."

